What can we say about Zach Top? Jake Owen said it best when he tweeted that Zach “would change the entire format in the greatest way since 1989″

He just keeps getting better and better. He is currently out on the road with Lainey Wilson.

If you haven’t heard, he and Billy Strings got together for a handful of songs. Check out this cover of Ricky Skaggs’ " Don’t Cheat in Our Hometown” 🤌