Zac Brown Band found a new MLB home on Sunday Night Baseball

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: The Zac Brown Band performs onstage after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course on July 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Just like Carrie Underwood sings the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Zac Brown Band will now be doing something very similar.

They’re now the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball with their own customized song! You’ll get to hear it for the first time on TV this Sunday when the Braves take on the Guardians at 7:20 pm on NBC and Peacock.

@nbcsports

Are YOU ready for the show?! Here’s a first look at the new Zac Brown Band show open for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock. #mlb #intro

♬ original sound - NBC Sports
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100