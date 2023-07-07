Yvette Nicole Brown to announce Emmy nominations on Wednesday

The Television Academy revealed on Friday, July 7 that Community co-star and Avengers: Endgame veteran Yvette Nicole Brown will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards.

The actress and producer will be joined by Academy Chair Frank Scherma for a live virtual ceremony slated for Wednesday, July 12, at 11:30 AM Eastern time, streaming live on Emmys.com/nominations. Brown is Emmy nominated herself for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show.

In a statement, Scherma noted in part, "It's been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming."

He added, "We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75thanniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season."

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 18, starting at 8:00 PM Eastern on FOX.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.