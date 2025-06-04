You'll be changed for good: Watch the trailer for ﻿'Wicked' ﻿sequel

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
By Josh Johnson

The trailer for the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, has arrived.

The nearly three-minute clip picks up where 2024's Wicked left off, and finds Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, who's been branded the Wicked Witch of the West, on the run as she plots to expose the fraudulent Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum.

"I'm off to see the Wizard," Elphaba declares as she grabs her broom and black hat.
We also see Ariana Grande's Glinda, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, and hear clips of songs including "No Good Deed" and "For Good," the latter of which gives the movie its title.

Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

