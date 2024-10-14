'Yellowstone' spin-off star Amiah Miller says fans are "gonna like" 'The Madison'

By Stephen Iervolino

In a chat with Movieline to promote her new Hulu thriller Hold Your Breath, Amiah Miller says she knows fans are holding their breath for The Madison, the forthcoming spin-off to Yellowstone.

As reported, the project stars Michelle PfeifferSuits alum Patrick J. Adams and Lost vet Matthew Fox, and is being described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

Miller plays Bridgette, the eldest daughter of Adams' and Elle Chapman's characters.

She tells Movieline, "It's a really special project, and I'm so grateful. It was such a dream come true."

The young actress says she's "always" wanted to work with Yellowstone franchise creator Taylor Sheridan. "I met him at the screen test. And you know, I fought for the role, and I booked it, and yeah, it's going really well. And we're filming right now in Montana, and I had never been there before. It's so beautiful, and everyone is so lovely."

She tells the fans, "You're really gonna like the show."

