The Year in Entertainment 2025: Those we lost

Here's a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2025:

January

January 3 — Jeff Baena, director, husband of Aubrey Plaza

January 15 — David Lynch, director, Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet

January 30 — Marianne Faithfull, Grammy-nominated singer, actress

February

February 26 — Michelle Trachtenberg, actress, Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

February 26 — Gene Hackman, actor, The French Connection

February 28 — David Johansen, rock singer, New York Dolls

March

March 1 — Angie Stone, singer, Grammy nominee, "Wish I Didn't Miss You"

March 21 — George Foreman, boxing legend, grill entrepreneur

March 25 — Dennis Arndt, actor, Basic Instinct

April

April 1 — Val Kilmer, actor, Top Gun, Batman Forever

April 21 — Pope Francis, first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church

May

May 11 — Robert Benton, director, Oscar winner, Kramer vs. Kramer

May 20 — George Wendt, actor, Cheers

May 25 — Phil Robertson, reality TV star, Duck Dynasty

May 30 — Loretta Swit, actress, M*A*S*H

June

June 9 — Sly Stone, singer, Sly and the Family Stone

June 11 — Brian Wilson, singer, The Beach Boys

June 17 — Anne Burrell, celebrity chef, host, Worst Cooks in America

July

July 16 — Connie Francis, singer, "Pretty Little Baby," "Stupid Cupid"

July 20 — Malcom-Jamal Warner, actor, The Cosby Show

July 22 — Ozzy Osbourne, frontman, Black Sabbath

July 24 — Hulk Hogan, wrestler

August

August 6 — Jon Miyahara, actor, Superstore

August 11 — Danielle Spencer, actress, What's Happening!!

August 17 — Terence Stamp, actor, Superman

September

September 10 — Charlie Kirk, right-wing commentator, founder, Turning Point USA

September 16 — Robert Redford, actor, founder, Sundance Film Festival

September 23 — Claudia Cardinale, actress, 8 ½

October

October 1 — Jane Goodall, primatologist, conservationist

October 4 — Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina Turner

October 11 — Diane Keaton, actress, Annie Hall, The Godfather

October 14 — D'Angelo, singer, Grammy winner

October 16 — Ace Frehley, lead guitarist, KISS

October 24 — Dawn Little Sky, actress, Disney artist

November

November 3 — Diane Ladd, actress, Chinatown

November 3 — Dick Cheney, former vice president of the U.S.

November 11 — Cleto Escobedo III, bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

December

December 9 — Sophie Kinsella, author, Confessions of a Shopaholic

December 14 — Rob Reiner, actor, director, When Harry Met Sally..., The Princess Bride

December 28 — Brigitte Bardot, actress, And God Created Woman

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.