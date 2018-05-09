Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: May 09, 2018

WIN $5,000 Starts Thursday

Comments

Listen to Y100 to play Summer Secret Sound!

Your shot at cash 8 times a day

We will play you the sound. Be caller 10 and guess it correctly to win the money!

Just for playing you win concert tickets or summer fun passes! 

Play at 8:10, 9:10, 10:10, 11:10, 1:10, 2:10, 3:10, & 4:10

Listen for CLUES at 7:40am and 4:40pm to help you out!

Download the Y100 App to follow along with the clues and guesses to help you guess the sound! 

You can also see the clues and guesses here

JUST ADDED: BONUS PLAY at 3:40! 

PLUS: Everyone who plays has a shot at a Nissan Frontier Super Cab, valued at $22,500, from Nissan of Boerne!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

Certa Pro

Certa Pro painting a project for J.R.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation