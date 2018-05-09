WIN $5,000 Starts Thursday

Listen to Y100 to play Summer Secret Sound!

Your shot at cash 8 times a day!

We will play you the sound. Be caller 10 and guess it correctly to win the money!

Just for playing you win concert tickets or summer fun passes!

Play at 8:10, 9:10, 10:10, 11:10, 1:10, 2:10, 3:10, & 4:10!

Listen for CLUES at 7:40am and 4:40pm to help you out!

Download the Y100 App to follow along with the clues and guesses to help you guess the sound!

You can also see the clues and guesses here

JUST ADDED: BONUS PLAY at 3:40!

PLUS: Everyone who plays has a shot at a Nissan Frontier Super Cab, valued at $22,500, from Nissan of Boerne!