Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson - 2nd Father/Son Duo to be nominated for same Grammy

Willie Nelson and his son Lukas Nelson are both nominated for the same Grammy! They were both nominated for the new category, "Best Traditional Country Album," for their individual efforts.

This is the SECOND time in history that a father/son duo have been nominated in the same category. Julio and Enrique Iglesias were both nominated for "Best Latin Pop Album" in 1998.

The award ultimately went to Ricky Martin.

Willie’s other son, Micah, is also nominated for being a producer on Willie’s Last Leaf On The Tree record, which is nominated for Best Americana Album.

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton just revealed the advice that he got from the late Johnny Cash, and it's the same advice he got from Sam Elliot. Both legends told him to never betray his gut.

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton just revealed the advice that he got from the late Johnny Cash, and it’s the same advice he got from Sam Elliot. Both legends told him to never betray his gut.

Speaking about Cash, Thornton said:

“He said, ‘Yeah listen to them all day long and just nod your head. But if it doesn’t feel honest to you don’t do it,’”

SOMETHING is happening on Megan Moroney's website. When you go to MeganMoroney.com, you see a prompt for a password and a countdown to 9 AM San Antonio time.

SOMETHING is happening on Megan Moroney’s website. When you go to MeganMoroney.com, you see a prompt for a password and a countdown to 9 AM San Antonio time.