Will Smith and Michael Bay eye reunion on Netflix action flick 'Fast and Loose'

Will Smith and his Bad Boys director, Michael Bay, may be reuniting for the first time in more than 20 years on the upcoming Netflix action movie Fast and Loose.

Sources tell Deadline that Bay is in final negotiations to helm the film in which Smith is set to star.

Fast and Loose, per the outlet, "follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he's been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent."

The film has reportedly been on Smith's radar since the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which earned $400 million worldwide.

Smith and Bay's first collaboration, the original Bad Boys movie in 1995, marked Bay's directorial debut and solidified Smith's reputation as a bona fide box office star.

