Will and Jada walk the red carpet together at LA premiere for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

At the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles Thursday, Will Smith hit the red carpet with his own apparent ride or die, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Part of a global campaign of premieres to promote the movie — with stops in in Madrid, Spain; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Berlin, Germany — landed at LA's TCL Chinese Theatre, where Smith's entire family was in tow, including Jada.

It marked the first red carpet coupling between the pair since Jada told People in October 2023 that she and the former Fresh Prince star have been separated for seven years — prior to Will's infamous Oscar slapping of Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife.

Incidentally, in an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb back in October, Jada said she was "shocked" to hear Will refer to her as his "wife" in his infamous "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth" rant that night.

In light of that incident, for which Will later publicly apologized, Variety asked him what it was like to see fans turn out for the premiere of the movie, which also stars Will's onscreen ride or die, Martin Lawrence.

"It's spectacular, and it's not just here, you know, it's all over the world," Will said. "I think the fans are ride or die also." He called the support "beautiful."

That said, the comments to the trade's posted interview weren't as rosy. "Will has become pure CRINGE," one opined. "Don't buy him in this role now, he's just not that carefree light hearted guy anymore," said another.

One fan offered optimistically, "Glad he didn’t get canceled, none of us are perfect."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.