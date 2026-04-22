Will Forte, John Cena and Looney Tunes gang star in 'Coyote vs. Acme' official trailer

At long last, the trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has arrived.

Ketchup Entertainment has released the official trailer for the upcoming live-action and animated hybrid movie, which pokes fun at the film's history.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which "centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner," according to its official synopsis.

Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023. In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content as part of an earnings filing that they called a "strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group." It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision. Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film in March 2025.

The new trailer hints at this history through subtle nods. After showing the Warner Bros. Discovery logo toward the beginning of the trailer, the logo, which previously read "WB," flips and changes to "WAG," with an asterisk noting fine print at the bottom of the screen. When zoomed into, the fine print reads, "A wholly owned subsidiary of the Acme corporation."

Later in the trailer, title cards read, "The movie Acme doesn't want you to see." In the trailer's final seconds, a voice says, "The Acme Corporation is releasing this film for accounting purposes only."

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in Coyote vs. Acme. It is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

Coyote vs. Acme blasts into theaters on Aug. 28.

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