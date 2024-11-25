'Wicked' opens with an enchanting $114 million weekend

"Glicked" is the new "Barbenheimer."

Wicked dazzled in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It ranks as the third-biggest North American debut this year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 with $211 million and $154 million, respectively.

The film adaptation of the hit Broadway show also logged fourth-biggest debut for a musical, sandwiched between Disney's The Little Mermaid with $95.5 million and Frozen II's $154 million, according to Variety. Wicked also marked the best opening for a Broadway adaptation, overtaking the $31 million collected by 2014's Into the Woods.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, added an estimated $50.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $164 million, topping Les Miserables' $103 million in 2012.

Gladiator II, while falling short of expectations, still pulled off a solid second place debut, grabbing an estimated $55.5 million at the domestic box office. The sequel to 2000's Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, opened internationally last weekend with $87 million and added an estimated $50.5 million, for a global total of $221 million.

Third place went to the Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson holiday comedy Red One, which earned an estimated $13.3 million. It's three-week North American total is $52 million and $117.1 worldwide.

Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin delivered an estimated $5.1 million in its opening weekend for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was Venom: The Last Dance, grabbing an estimated $4 million in its fourth week of release. The third and final movie in the Venom trilogy has grossed $133 million domestically and $456 million worldwide.

