Why Jelly Roll has a framed photo of Cody Johnson in his house, Pat Green helps raise $1 million

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll has a framed photo of himself with Cody Johnson, hanging in his house (and the reason why is pretty cute!). Jelly said that when he won his first award, Cody Johnson was the first one to give him a big hug and congratulate him. Jelly said getting that hug from “a real cowboy” meant the world to him.

Pat Green

Pat Green, along with a huge line-up of his friends, like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley,Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, Randy Rogers, Josh Abbot,andAaron Watson (and many more) raised over $1-million for Kerr County Relief with their live streamed benefit concert Wednesday.

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett is checking off what was apparently the last thing on his bucket list... playing at Fenway Park. The show is this Saturday, and sold out! Tucker Wetmore and Teddy Swims are also on the ticket.

Coldplay proving karma always wins! GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns) (Jim Dyson/Redferns)

By now, your entire social feed has probably been taken over by the now viral video of the Astrologer CEO Andy Byron having his affair with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, exposed on the concert kiss cam. There is an alleged “apology statement” from Andy Byron, floating around online, that has turned out to be fake. Neither of the cheaters have released any sort of statement in response to the video, but Andy Byron’s wife has reportedly dropped her last name from her social media accounts.

LILO & STITCH (Disney/DISNEY)

Lilo & Stitch just became the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to hit $1 billion! We have to qualify it with “Hollywood,” because China’s Ne Zha 2, is ACTUALLY the top grossing film of the year, having brought in $1.899 billion already!

Photos: Simon Cowell through the years Here are some memorable photos of Simon Cowell through the years. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Netflix will premiere 6 episode show in December, called Simon Cowell: The Next Act, where Simon Cowell will assemble another boyband, that hopefully achieves the same kind of success that One Direction.