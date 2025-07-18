Why Jelly Roll has a framed photo of Cody Johnson in his house, Pat Green helps raise $1 million

Jelly Roll has a framed photo of himself with Cody Johnson, hanging in his house (and the reason why is pretty cute!). Jelly said that when he won his first award, Cody Johnson was the first one to give him a big hug and congratulate him. Jelly said getting that hug from “a real cowboy” meant the world to him.
Pat Green, along with a huge line-up of his friends, like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley,Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, Randy Rogers, Josh Abbot,andAaron Watson (and many more) raised over $1-million for Kerr County Relief with their live streamed benefit concert Wednesday.
Thomas Rhett is checking off what was apparently the last thing on his bucket list... playing at Fenway Park. The show is this Saturday, and sold out! Tucker Wetmore and Teddy Swims are also on the ticket.
By now, your entire social feed has probably been taken over by the now viral video of the Astrologer CEO Andy Byron having his affair with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, exposed on the concert kiss cam. There is an alleged “apology statement” from Andy Byron, floating around online, that has turned out to be fake. Neither of the cheaters have released any sort of statement in response to the video, but Andy Byron’s wife has reportedly dropped her last name from her social media accounts.
Lilo & Stitch just became the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to hit $1 billion! We have to qualify it with “Hollywood,” because China’s Ne Zha 2, is ACTUALLY the top grossing film of the year, having brought in $1.899 billion already!
Netflix will premiere 6 episode show in December, called Simon Cowell: The Next Act, where Simon Cowell will assemble another boyband, that hopefully achieves the same kind of success that One Direction.