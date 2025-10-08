Why didn’t Taylor Swift tell Ed Sheeran she was engaged? The Dirt

Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Ed Sheeran attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Why didn’t Taylor Swift tell Ed Sheeran that she got engaged? He doesn’t have a phone.

“You have to email him. If you want to set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him like he’s a child that you give the iPad to.”

Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida sent fans into a tizzy when she posted on the internet to request prayers for Dolly while she battled some health issues.

After everyone panicked about the news, assuming the worst, Freida posted a follow-up, saying “Dolly’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.”

Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A few weeks ago, Cody Johnson had to postpone some shows because of a bad cold. It seems things have gone from bad to worse, because his cold led to a ruptured eardrum, which will require immediate surgery and will take weeks to heal!

That means he’s done performing for the year. An email went out to his fans with show tickets about receiving refunds.

Gavin Adcock revealed he made $150,000 from selling T-shirts with a photo of his mugshot on them!

“So there’s little kids and husbands and wives wearing my face on the couch right now, or out to dinner. So it just worked out.”

He was charged with reckless driving and for having an open container.