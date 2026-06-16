Where you lead, I will follow: 'Gilmore Girls' is leaving Netflix

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.' (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Say goodbye to Stars Hollow, Netflix users.

Gilmore Girls seasons 1 through 7 will be leaving the streaming service at the end of this month.

"It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion," Netflix posted on social media. "We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us."

The beloved mother-daughter dramedy — starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — has had a home on Netflix for the past 12 years. Ten years ago, Netflix debuted the revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

A new streaming destination for the series has yet to be announced.

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