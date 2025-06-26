Where to watch Cody Johnson host CMA Fest tonight, Do Brooks & Dunn actually like each other? The Dirt

You can watch the CMA Fest special tonight at 7pm (San Antonio time) on ABC. The 3 hr show will be hosted by Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson, and feature performances from Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Riley Green, and Lainey Wilson, to name a few.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Post Malone performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Post Malone is on tour, but promises that he’s still making time to work on his next album, which he says will have a different sound from his first country album, and will be more rooted in traditional country.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Do Brooks & Dunn actually like each other? They admit that they have hit some walls and even split up over the years. They were thrown together in 1990 by a label exec. It was “an arranged marriage of sorts.” Kix Brooks admitted that there was always nervous energy between them and perhaps some early animosity about who would be “lead,” but in a recent interview, Ronnie said point blank “we do like each other.”

Sean Combs jury selection delayed FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jury selection for Combs trial has been delayed. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional B)

The Diddy trial just wrapped up, and the jurors are to start deliberating either Friday afternoon or early Monday. This means that we could be hearing a verdict by early next week. The trial ended with the prosecution actually dropping a few charges, including attempted arson and attempted kidnapping (they seem to think they have enough on Diddy without those).

With their 2nd pick, The San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper from Rutgers! He called San Antonio “hot,” and is excited for breakfast tacos. With their 14th pick, they chose Carter Bryant, a 6′7″ wing out of Arizona.