"When the light is green..." Netflix gives go ahead to 'Ghostbusters' animated series

A Ghostbusters animated project will officially be a series from Netflix.

Variety reports the streamer has given the green light to the show, which was being developed by Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Ivan Reitman and his creative partner Gil Kenan, who co-wrote and directed the Reitman-co-written and produced Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

As reported back in June, the pair collaborated with Netflix on the project via their Ghost Corps production banner through Sony Pictures Entertainment's Columbia Pictures. Ghost Corps oversees the IP that began with Reitman's late father Ivan, the director of the first two Ghostbusters films that were written by franchise's stars Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis.

Incidentally, Ghostbusters was initially spun-off into the beloved animated series The Real Ghostbusters in the 1980s and later another cartoon, Extreme Ghostbusters, in 1997.

