'What We Do in the Shadows' drops season 5 trailer

The mostly undead gang from What We Do in the Shadows is coming back July 13 on FX, and to spread the word, FX has dropped a new trailer.

The fifth season of the acclaimed show picks up where the last season left off: Harvey Guillén's Guillermo has lost his patience with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and decides to find someone else to make him a vampire.

However, in the trailer, we learn the transformation isn't going smoothly — particularly what should be his transformation from a bat and back. Matt Berry's Lazlo is trying to guide him, but offering about as much help as one would expect from the self-centered character.

Meanwhile, Colin Robinson, who survives by draining people's energy, has found a perfect job to do just that — local politics. The coming attraction even shows that Colin will finally get into bed with Natasia Demetriou's Nadja, who in the trailer is also trying to find a sexual partner for the ghost of her deceased human form, which as viewers know has inhabited a creepy little doll version of the vampire.

The Staten Island-set show also features a vampire trip to the mall, according to the trailer, which shows Nandor trying to convince a cashier to use a cutout photo of Ryan Seacrest as a coupon.

