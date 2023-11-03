Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
All The Light We Cannot See: The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is now a limited series starring Mark Ruffalo.

Nyad: Learn the true story of how a 64-year-old woman became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida in the sports drama Nyad.

Selling Sunset: The Oppenheim agents are back for season seven -- and so is the drama.

Mysteries of the Faith: This new series offers a unique exploration of Christianity's legendary treasures, providing unprecedented access to holy sites and delving into the secrets behind cherished relics.

Hulu
Black Cake: Based on The New York Times bestselling novel, Hulu's newest series about the mysterious life of a runaway bride.

Quiz Lady: Laugh out loud with this new comedy, all about two sisters who go on a cross-country trek to cover their mom's gambling debts and starring Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Will Ferrell.

Pamela's Garden of Eden: Season 2 documents Pamela Anderson's return to her Vancouver Island roots and the restoration of her grandmother's property, all while navigating the personal and professional challenges.

Apple TV+
Fingernails: What if there was a test that could determine if you were truly in love? All it takes is one of your Fingernails in this new movie.

Prime Video
Invincible: And, finally, people of Earth, rejoice! Invincible, the animated superhero show for adults, is back for season two.

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!