Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Meet Me Next Christmas: A woman in pursuit of a fairytale romance races through New York City in the new holiday movie.

Outer Banks: It's them against the world. Stream the end of season 4 now.

Arcane: Time to watch it all burn. The highly anticipated second season of the animated show is now streaming.

Prime Video

Citadel: Honey Bunny: The world of Citadel keeps expanding. Watch the new action series now.

Peacock

Eat Slay Love: Celebrity pals take a girls trip to Vietnam in the new series.

Paramount Network

Yellowstone: Remember who runs the valley in the last episodes of season 5.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

