Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Netflix

Absolute Beginners: During their last seaside summer before heading to film school, two childhood best friends encounter an aspiring athlete who sparks newfound passions within them.

Life on Our Planet: The tale of Life on Our Planet is brought to you by executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy Award-winning crew responsible for Our Planet.

Hulu

American Horror Stories: This four-episode event is part of Hulu's Huluween celebration.

Prime Video

The Exorcist: Believer: Fifty years after the original film changed horror movies forever, The Exorcist: Believer is ready to scare you senseless.

Saw X: It's time to play another game with John Kramer. Jigsaw is back in the new film Saw X.

Apple TV+

The Enfield Poltergeist: Experience the true story of the world's most famous poltergeist case in this chilling docuseries.

Paramount+

Monster High 2: The ghouls are back and better than ever as they protect their pack in this new film.

Peacock

Five Nights At Freddy's: The world-famous video game brings its robots to life in the new film Five Nights at Freddy's.

