Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: The series tells the true story of the American college student wrongfully imprisoned while studying abroad in Italy.

HBO Max
PeacemakerJohn Cena stars in season 2 of the DC Studios series. 

Netflix
Hostage: The British prime minister goes head-to-head with the French president in the political thriller.

Long Story Short: Try out the new animated series from the creator of Bojack Horseman.

Movie theaters
EdenRon Howard's latest film stars Sydney SweeneyJude Law and Ana de Armas.

Honey Don't!: The dark comedy follows a private investigator looking into a mysterious church.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

