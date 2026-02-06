Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
ABC, Disney+
The Muppet Show: Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen join the Muppets gang for a special event show.
Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey must prove his innocence in season 4 of the popular show.
NBC
2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Watch the start of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games.
Super Bowl LX: The Patriots and the Seahawks will compete against each other in the biggest football game of the year.
Peacock
The 'Burbs: The '80s movie is remade in this comedy series starring Keke Palmer.
Movie theaters
The Moment: Charli XCX stars in this mockumentary about what went on behind the scenes of her Brat tour.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
