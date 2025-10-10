Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+

The Last Frontier: A U.S. marshal hunts for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness in this limited series.

Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10: Keira Knightley stars in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware.

HBO, HBO Max

The Chair Company: Tim Robinson stars in the new comedy series from the creators of I Think You Should Leave.

Movie theaters

Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna in the new movie musical.

Roofman: Channing Tatum plays a man who escapes prison and lives inside a Toys "R" Us in this new film.

Tron: Ares: The third film in the Tron franchise arrives and stars Jared Leto as an AI being.



That's all for this week's Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

