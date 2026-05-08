Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Lord of the Flies: Watch the first TV adaptation of William Golding's classic dystopian novel.

Remarkably Bright Creatures: Sally Field and Lewis Pullman star in the film adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt's bestselling book.

Legends: This new series follows everyday customs officers sent undercover in some of Britain's most dangerous gangs.

Prime Video

Citadel: The second season of the show starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden makes its debut.

Movie theaters

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour: James Cameron directs the concert film starring the Grammy-winning pop star.

Mortal Kombat II: Karl Urban stars in the new film based on the popular video game franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.