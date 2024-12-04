'Wednesday' season 2 wraps production, releases new Jenna Ortega photo

Wednesday Addams will be returning to Netflix sooner than you think.

The hit series Wednesday has wrapped production on season 2, and to celebrate the streamer released the first image of Jenna Ortega dressed as the titular, gloom-loving daughter of the fictional Addams family.

In the photo, Ortega stands in front of a spooky, cemetery-esque backdrop with her arms crossed and a frown on her face. Season 2 of the series is set to return in 2025, where it will follow Wednesday's continued adventures at Nevermore Academy.

Not much is known about the plot of season 2, though showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar are teasing more complexity.

"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," they told Netflix's Tudum.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stars as Morticia Addams, recently teased in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Netflix that the second season will "be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine."

She celebrated her return home from filming Wednesday in Ireland in a post shared to Instagram on Nov. 26.

"Thank you to all in Ireland ... who welcomed me and the whole Wednesday @wednesdaynetflix team so graciously whilst we were shooting season 2!" Zeta-Jones wrote.

She also shared a video reuniting with her dog, Taylor, after months of separation.

“After seven months away from my little guy, Taylor my dog was the best homecoming gift. Oh yes, why 7 months…I was shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix Wednesday!!!” Zeta-Jones wrote.

