“The Wedding’s Off” - What triggered Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson joked “the wedding’s off” after her fiancé Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges played a prank on her and dyed his hair bleach-blonde.

“Duck dyed his hair bleach blonde as a joke. Just as a joke… well, I don’t know, but I’m gonna tell you right now, I didn’t think it was funny. I didn’t think it was funny. I said, ‘You better sleep with a bald cap on until that thing grows out.’ Now it’s starting to look like frosted tips.”

Robert Earl Keen Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 13, 2024 Robert Earl Keen hit the stage on Tuesday night, February 13th to chants of his name, took a seat, and said he was going to play some country songs, and the crowd was all in. He then started playing all his best, and a great night at the rodeo it was! (Johnnie Walker)

Texas legend Robert Earl Keen hosted his benefit show Robert Earl Keen & Friends: Applause For The Cause over the weekend, and raised $3 million for Kerr County Flood Relief! The show, which sold out in 5 minutes, was at Whitewater Amphitheater and featured Tyler Childers, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Randy Rogers, Ryan Bingham, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and more. Bucky’s was the main show sponsor.

2023 Oscars: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson broke into tears while receiving a 10 minute standing-ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, following the premiere of his new movie, The Smashing Machine.

The film tells the story of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerrand his then-wife Dawn Staples- played by The Rock and Emily Blunt, respectively.