Waylon Jennings Once Lit Big Bird On Fire

Big Bird attends the 26th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 16, 2022, in New York City.

Waylon Jennigs accidentally lit Big Bird on fire while filming the 1985 movie, Follow That Bird!

In the scene, Waylon played a turkey farmer giving Big Bird a ride in his truck. Apparently, Waylon was smoking in the truck between scenes and accidentally flicked some ashes towards Big Bird, catching the costume on fire.

Don’t worry! The fire was put out quickly and no one was injured!

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Post Malone performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Post Malone’s dad seems pretty cool and encouraging, but also got honest about what it was like to be supportive of his son’s music dreams.

“Listen, I’ve listened to some awful music… but it was his passion. You just had to make sure you weren’t the reason he couldn’t pursue it.”

He also said:

“When the kid has the passion, even if I don’t understand it, or you as a parent don’t understand it, if they’re passion about it and they’re pursuing it, it doesn’t mean you’ve given up any right to explain to them what they might do that’s better.

And I’m not talking about the artistry or anything, but one of the things I always said to Austin, if you have a concert, don’t be late. They don’t work for you, you work for them. They’ve paid money to see you, or they’ve done something, taking time out of their day to see him, don’t be late.

