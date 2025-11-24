The Watch Luke Combs Paid $100k For Belonged to Icon

The watch that Luke Combs was wearing at the CMAs cost him over $100,000. It was a birthday present from Johnny Cash to Elvis in 1969!

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bunnie XO says she’s going to jail and she’ll be in full glam and vlogging about it! Apparently, she gets pulled over a lot because her car looks like a “dealer’s car.”

She found out during a speeding ticket stop that her license was suspended because of a ticket she got in Alabama.

She was also ticketed for driving on a suspended license. She paid the fines and thought she was good to go, but in actuality- her license WAS NOT reinstated.

When she got pulled over (yet again) for ANOTHER speeding ticket, the officer informed her that this offense would be punishable by jail time, and told her that she would need to book herself in! Bunnie says her lawyer is on it!

Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has famously said “it takes a lot of time to look this cheap!” And something you’ll NEVER hear her say? “I woke up like this!”

Dolly says that she wakes up at 3am everyday, sometimes earlier, to fit in her spiritual and prayer time- and to have enough time to complete her look!

I for one, appreciate Dolly for keeping it real!