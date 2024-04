Jelly Roll NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Jelly Roll went into full dad mode when he ran into a couple fans outside of his tour bus. One of the fans, Candace Bagwell, shared the most adorable interaction between Jelly and her baby girl on TikTok.