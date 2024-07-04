Watch: 14 years ago today, Toby Keith performs “American Soldier” for our troops

Today is a day we celebrate our independence. It’s a day we celebrate the men and women that defend our country and our freedom.

With that being said, no one can argue the fact that Toby Keith was a true Patriot. He loved this country, he loved our troops and he was unapologetic about his love for both. During his career, he performed more than 300 concerts overseas for American troops.

Let’s take a look back 14 years ago when Toby Keith performed “American Soldier” for our troops in Boston on the 4th of July.

To the women and men past and present serving this great country, thank you! God Bless the USA!



