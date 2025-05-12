Wait...Was that Riley and Megan at the airport together?

If you’re trying to keep up with Riley Green’s love life, good luck!
First, the internet was convinced he and Ella were dating, based on how they look at each other. I look at a plate of tater tots the same way. Oh it’s love alright, but maybe not “romantic” love.
Next, internet detectives realized Rily and Megan were both vacationing in very similar looking places. Are they dating or just vacationing?
Most recently, there was a video of what appears to be Riley kissing Ella backstage at a show.
And now, you ready for this? It looks like he’s with Megan again...I’m so confused lol...