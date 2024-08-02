Vince Gill and Amy Grant bringing holiday cheer with new album

Amy Grant & Vince Gill Christmas At The Ryman NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 13: Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 13, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

December will be here before we know it so it’s no surprise that artists are starting to announce upcoming Christmas albums.

Among the list of artists getting us in the holiday spirit this year are Vince Gill and Amy Grant who have teamed up to add to their timeless collection of Christmas songs with a new project, When I Think Of Christmas.

Over the years, the couple has released many Christmas songs and now this new album, coming out September 13, will give fans even more with nine remastered versions of previously released tracks like Gill’s “O Holy Night” as well as Grant’s “Tennessee Christmas.”

“Christmas Music is a portal to wonder and awe, to nostalgia and ‘remember when,’ to hope and how-we-wish-it-could-be,” says Grant. “And because we return to the same playlists year after year, those songs have become the backdrop for our collective memories of gathering, of family, of gift giving, of celebration and solitude.”

Among these fan-favorites will also be two new recordings, including Grant’s version of the album’s title track and a duet between the couple titled, “Til the Season Comes Round Again.”

“I’ve recorded a lot of Christmas music over the years, and I’m excited to add two new songs to this collection, especially the song Vince and I close our Christmas concerts with, ‘’Til The Season Comes Round Again.’ I hope these new songs find a place on playlists, whether it’s during the holiday season or all year ‘round,” she added.

“There’s nothing in the world that I love more than watching my girl shine, and she might shine the brightest when she does Christmas music,” Gill said humbly. “We have shared stages together for over 30 years and I’ve loved every note of it. I hope everyone enjoys this collection of songs, and hearing Amy shine.”

When I Think Of Christmas will be available digitally, on CD or in an Olive Green vinyl with a limited edition Apple Red vinyl being sold exclusively at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Official Artist Store.

When I Think of Christmas Track List:

Side A

1. When I Think Of Christmas – Amy Grant (NEW)

2. The Christmas Song – Vince Gill

3. Winter Wonderland – Amy Grant

4. I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Vince Gill

5. It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year – Amy Grant

6. Do You Hear What I Hear – Vince Gill

Side B

7. Tennessee Christmas – Amy Grant

8. O Come All Ye Faithful – Vince Gill

9. Breath Of Heaven (Mary’s Song) – Amy Grant

10. O Holy Night – Vince Gill

11. ‘Til The Season Comes Round Again – Amy Grant & Vince Gill (NEW)