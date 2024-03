2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day Two FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

Zach Bryan performed his unreleased song “Sandpaper” during his show in Newark, New Jersey on Friday (March 15) night.

Zach posted a 45-second tease of the unfinished version of “Sandpaper” on social media back in January.