Sam Hunt NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 13: Sam Hunt perform at the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' 5th Annual Million Dollar Show at Ryman Auditorium on January 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

Even when he’s performing in front of thousands of fans, Sam Hunt will always make time for his family.

Sam was playing a show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday (March 1st) and before he started, on a platform right off of the stage, he went and made an adorable exchange with his wife (Hannah Lee Fowler) and little girl (Lucy).