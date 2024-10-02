VIDEO: Post Malone gifted a belt buckle by fan, gives the buckle from his belt to the fan in return

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

All you ever read or hear about Post Malone is how great of a person he is and this interaction with a fan further proves that point.

After one of his shows, Post went to say hi to his fans when he was gifted a belt buckle from one of them. Post was so touched by the gift that he took the buckle from the belt he was wearing and traded it with her.

