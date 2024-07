CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray Light are expecting their first child, a baby boy, and they have announced they baby’s name - Major Yancy McCollum.

“I saw former Texas Longhorns quarterback Major Applewhite, and I was like, ‘Damn, Major McCollum would be sick,’” Parker said. Yancey is Parker’s middle name.