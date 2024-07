Luke Combs Luke Combs waves to fans during his performance at halftime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov, 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) (Ron Jenkins/AP)

The South Eastern Conference has released a hype video for the kickoff football games, using Luke Combs’ cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” Luke gave his approval with a fire emoji.

Luke’s cover is part of a tribute project called “Petty Country.” The album has a wide variety of his songs covered by country artists like Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and others.