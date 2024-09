The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen had been performing a new unreleased single “Love Somebody” on social media and at a recent show in Sweden. But now, we get a real taste on his Instagram account!! He said, “This one coming at y’all soon” so look for it any time!