VIDEO: Morgan Wallen's high school baseball field named in his honor

Morgan Wallen’s high school alma mater is honoring their 2011 graduate. Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tennessee is renaming their baseball field “Morgan Wallen Field.” Morgan played on the school’s 2010 State Championship baseball team. An injury ended his baseball dream, but things have turned out well for him! Kenny Chesney and Ashley Monroe also graduated from Gibbs High School.