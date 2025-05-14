VIDEO: Morgan Wallen surprises fans at Nashville bar during ERNEST’s DeVille Records launch party

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and ERNEST perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

ERNEST was celebrating the launch of his new DeVille Records on Monday night (May 12) at Losers in Nashville when Morgan Wallen surprised everyone and showed up to support his buddy.

Morgan and ERNEST performed “Flower Shops” together.