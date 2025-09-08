VIDEO: Morgan Wallen accidentally hits Jose Bautista’s wife with baseball bat during walk out

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Morgan Wallen performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)
By Woody

Morgan Wallen was performing in Toronto, Canada over the weekend when he accidentally hit Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista’s wife with a baseball bat.

Bautista was known for his famous bat flips after hitting home runs. Well, Morgan gave the bat flip a go and it didn’t end well for Jose’s wife who was recording the walk out.

Jose’s wife was not hurt and joked about it in a social media post.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!