VIDEO: Miranda Lambert joins Morgan Wallen on stage for surprise duet of “Cowgirls”

Morgan Wallen continued his I’m The Problem tour over the weekend in Madison, Wisconsin where Miranda Lambert joined him on stage to perform Morgan’s hit “Cowgirls.”
Ella Langley is also part of Morgan’s tour and she joined him to sing Tate McCrae’s part in “What I Want.”
