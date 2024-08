2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Moroney performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Megan Moroney has spent the summer touring with Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down tour and she closed it out by pulling a hilarious prank of the country music superstar.

Throughout the tour, Megan has joined Kenny on stage to perform “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.” Well, she took their duet to a whole new level on the last stop of the tour at Gillette Stadium.