VIDEO: Meet Lainey Wilson’s “mini-me” Amelia!

Lainey Wilson has an heir apparent in four year old Amelia! The Missouri Miss turned in her version of Lainey’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” at a recent Tiny Tot Pageant, bell bottoms and all! Lainey approved, commenting on TikTok “Superstar!! Killlllllled it sister” and later shared the video to her Instagram story.
@averiewigger My 4 year old singing Lainey Wilson at our home town pageant Friday night!! #toddlersoftiktok #toddler #laineywilson #laineywilsonmusic #countrymusic ♬ original sound - Averie Wigger