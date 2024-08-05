VIDEO: Luke Combs makes last place finishers of his fantasy football league sing on stage with him

Luke Combs was performing Saturday (August 3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati when he stopped the show to shame a couple of his best friends. Luke brought his friends on stage to perform “Walking In Memphis” by Marc Cohn as punishment for finishing last place in his fantasy football league last year.
