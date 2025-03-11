VIDEO: Luke Combs gets candid about his OCD “particulary wicked”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 11: Luke Combs performs onstage for a songwriter round at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 11, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Nancy Wilson

Luke Combs has opened up about his struggle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), during a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia. Luke says he deals with his OCD internally with relentless anxiety and intrusive thoughts rather than outward rituals like turning lights off and on. “It’s thoughts, essentially, that you don’t want to have… and then they cause you stress, and then you’re stressed out, and then the stress causes you to have more of the thoughts, and then you don’t understand why you’re having them, and you’re trying to get rid of them, but trying to get rid of them makes you have more of them.” See the entire interview here...

