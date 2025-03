Luke Bryan and his son Tate recently stopped at a convenience store to pick up some snacks for a fishing trip, when Luke got “recognized” as Blake Shelton!!! The guy never did figure out he was talking to Luke Bryan, asking “Could you imagine what it would be like to have Blake Shelton’s money?” Yeah, bruh, he could.

Identity theft is not a joke @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/m1SmFAWfqx — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) March 17, 2025