Luke Bryan LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards Cumulus/Westwood One Radio Remotes on April 05, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM) (Frazer Harrison)

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean were in St. Louis for the ATA Show with Buck Commander on Friday (January 12th) when their flights home were cancelled due to bad weather. Instead of waiting the weather out, Luke and Jason decided to road trip back to Nashville together. Luke even jumped on Instagram to livestream their pit stop at Diary Queen.