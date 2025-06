NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Sometimes the struggle is real--even for Luke Bryan! At a recent show, he was performing a piano version of the ballad “Strip it Down” when he stopped midway, “I totally forgot all the words.” It didn’t take him long to remember, “I got it!” and finished the tune!